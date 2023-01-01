Choma Museum & Crafts Centre

Based in a former school dating from the 1920s, set east of the centre along the highway, this museum's exhibits concentrate on the Tonga people, most of whom were forcibly displaced by the construction of the Kariba Dam. There are displays on the traditional life of Tonga women and men, including Possession Dances, and craftwork with some lovely beadwork exhibited. There’s also lots of info on Zambia’s Southern Province, including interesting old black-and-white photos, and an art gallery with exceptionally good carvings.

On its lawns outside are the huge steel balls used in the efforts to clear the vegetation during the construction of Kariba Dam.

Also here is a craft centre selling basketry, crafts, textiles and carvings.