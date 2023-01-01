Talgarth Mill

Restored with the assistance of the BBC's Village SOS television show, Talgarth's 17th-century watermill is back in business for the first time since 1946, grinding wheat into flour, which is used by the neighbouring bakery and sold in the little craft shop at the front. Thirty-minute guided tours depart on the hour, except on Sunday. Otherwise, grab a pamphlet and show yourself around. If you're extremely lucky, you might even spot an otter in the pretty mill garden.