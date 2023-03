The tiny picturesque harbour of Stackpole Quay marks the point where pink and purple sandstone gives way to the massive grey limestone that dominates the South Pembrokeshire coast from here to Freshwater West. There's a large car park and a good tearoom, and in the warmer months it's possible to partake in kayaking or coasteering here. The quay itself isn't well signposted; instead look for signs pointing to the Boathouse.