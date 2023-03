This pretty little church is nestled in a wooded valley; its earliest parts date back to the 12th century, with 14th-century vaulting in the transepts and a 6th-century memorial stone set beneath the window in the side chapel. Stackpole was the seat of the Campbells, earls of Cawdor, and the church contains elaborate effigies of Elidor de Stackpole and his wife, and Lord Cawdor, who featured in the French invasion of Fishguard.