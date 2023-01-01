St Govan's Chapel

One of the most dramatic sights on this extraordinary stretch of coast is this 13th-century chapel, wedged into a slot in the cliffs, just out of reach of the sea. Steps hacked into the rock lead down through the empty shell of the structure and on to the rocks below, where there's a particularly picturesque rock arch, perpetually pounded by the waves.

The chapel is named for a 6th-century Irish preacher who, according to legend, was being pursued by pirates when the cliff conveniently opened and enfolded him, protecting him from his attackers. In gratitude he built the original chapel and lived here until his death in 586. The waters from St Govan's Well (now dried out), just below the building, were reputed to cure skin and eye complaints.

St Govan's is well signposted from Bosherston and there's a car park at the top of the cliffs.