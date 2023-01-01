Bosherston Lily Ponds

Criss-crossed by a network of footpaths and wooden bridges, these famous ponds are a wonderfully tranquil spot for a stroll. The lilies bloom in June and July but the surrounding woodlands are full of wildlife year-round. The ponds are home to otters, herons and more than 20 species of dragonfly, while the ruins of the manor house are inhabited by the greater horseshoe bat.

The main car park for the ponds is in Bosherston village, but walking trails connect them to Broad Haven South (30 minutes) and Barafundle Bay (1¾ hours).