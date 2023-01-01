Most of the 15 miles of coast at the northern tip of Pembrokeshire is accessible only on foot. The one spot where a car or bike can get close is at this scenic, seal-haunted inlet, framed by tortured, inky-black rocks and reached via a maze of very narrow roads. A grassy platform near the road end, carpeted with sea pinks in summer, makes a great picnic spot.

The coastal scenery here is spectacular, with contorted cliffs to the north and a couple of sea stacks to the south. A half-mile walk south along the coast path leads to the Witches' Cauldron, a vast cliff-ringed, sea-filled hole caused by a cavern collapse.

Ceibwr Bay is 5 miles west of St Dogmaels. The Poppit Rocket bus stops at the tiny hamlet of Moylgrove, which is a mile from the bay.