A couple of solid walls and a few crumbling towers are all that remain of Carmarthen's 12th-century castle, which was largely destroyed in the Civil War. Inside the walls there are audio stations relating the castle's history and a viewpoint looking over the river. Castle House now contains the tourist office and displays relating to the site's lengthy stint as a prison (from 1789 until the 1930s). Some of the original cells can also be visited.