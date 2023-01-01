On a fittingly desolate ridge near Reynoldston stands this mysterious neolithic burial chamber capped by a 25-tonne quartz boulder. The view from here is fantastic: you can see out to the edges of the Gower in every direction, and on a clear day you can see south to Lundy Island and the Devon and Somerset coast. It's a great spot to watch the sunset.

In legend the capstone is a pebble that Arthur removed from his boot; the deep cut in the rock was either made by Excalibur or by St David; and the muddy spring beneath the stone grants wishes. Local lore also says that a woman who crawls around the stone at midnight during the full moon will be joined by her lover – if he is faithful.

To find it, turn right on the road leaving the King Arthur Hotel in Reynoldston and look out for a rough parking area on your left. Looking north, you can see the stone on the horizon. The walk to the stone can be very muddy, so wear sensible shoes.

