The date on this venerable half-timbered inn, 1616, belies the true antiquity of a building once owned by Sir Christopher Hatton, alleged lover of Queen Elizabeth I. It's now an intriguing hotchpotch of historical styles housing 19 guestrooms (single/double £75/85), a bar and restaurant (open noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm) and a 'priesthole' where a Catholic padre remained hidden for over two years.