St Beuno's Church

St Beuno (died 640) was to North Wales what St David was to the Welsh south (another St Beuno's sits further up the coast at Clynnog Fawr, where his religious community was based). This tiny stone church's slate roof would once have been thatched, but original features include a Celtic carved font and a window beside the altar that allowed lepers standing outside to watch Mass. On the interior face of this wall there are rare remnants of pre-Reformation frescoes.

St Beuno's is at its most atmospheric during the Christmas, Easter and harvest seasons when the floors are covered in reeds and fragrant herbs – unless, of course, you're a hay-fever sufferer.