After 12 years of closure, little St Tudclud's reopened in 2009 after the community rallied to save it. It isn't particularly old (1859), but inside are five Latin-inscribed stones dating from the 5th century, a 12th-century font, and a 13th-century gravestone which may have belonged to the father of Llywelyn the Great. It's usually open; call in and help yourself to a cup of coffee.