Gower Heritage Centre

Housed in a restored mill with a working waterwheel, this complex has plenty to keep the kids entertained when the weather drives you off the beaches. There's a puppet theatre, craft workshop, petting zoo, fish pond, bouncy castle, medieval armour display, gold panning and 'Wales' smallest cinema', housed in a converted railway carriage. Adults might be more interested in the mill itself, which served as both a corn- and a sawmill, and the non-operational heritage-listed toilet.