Surrounded by stone farm buildings that time forgot, Penarth Fawr is a 15th-century manor that has somehow survived into the 21st century. Basically one large hall with an open hearth, stone flagging and a roof still supported by its original oak 'spere-truss', it gives a sense of how the Llŷn's better-heeled families lodged themselves in years gone by. Keep a third eye open for the resident ghost. It's on a country lane, signposted from the A497 between Criccieth and Pwllheli.