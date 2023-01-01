Lloyd George Museum

Tiny Llanystumdwy, 1.5 miles west of Criccieth, was the boyhood home of David Lloyd George. The video, photos, posters and personal effects at the museum introduce the fiery orator and ladies' man who was largely responsible for introducing National Insurance in a two-pronged attack on unemployment and poverty. Later on in his career, his loyalty to Wales was challenged by his ambitions in Westminster and, though a friend of Churchill, by WWII Lloyd George became a shameless war apologist.

Lloyd George grew up in his uncle's house, Highgate, which is 50m away and forms part of the museum. His mortal remains moulder in a boulder-topped grave about 150m away, by a babbling brook.