Oriel Davies Gallery

One of Wales' leading contemporary spaces hosting often edgy national and international exhibitions, Oriel Davies is the largest visual-arts venue in the region and offers a range of talks, courses and workshops. Its sunny, glassed-in cafe (open 10am to 4pm) is popular, vegetarian-friendly and the best place for a light meal, such as homemade soup, quiche or baked potatoes.

In summer you can eat overlooking the leafy riverside park, which contains a mound that is all that remains of Newtown's 13th-century castle and a gorsedd (druidic) stone circle dating from the Royal National Eisteddfod of 1965.