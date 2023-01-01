Medieval Ship Centre

In 2002, construction work for the Riverfront Art Centre uncovered the remains of the most complete medieval ship ever found, buried in the mud on the west bank of the River Usk. Some 2000 individual timbers from this 25m-long ship have been recovered and have been undergoing conservation so that the ship's remains can be reassembled and put on display. At the time of research there was not a lot to see, but enthusiastic volunteer guides are on hand to explain the ongoing project.

The ship dates from around 1450 and was built from timber grown in the Basque region between France and Spain.