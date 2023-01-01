National Wool Museum

The Cambrian Mills factory, world famous for its high-quality woollen products, closed in 1984 and this surprisingly interesting museum has taken its place. Former mill workers are often on hand to get the machines clickety-clacking, but there's also a working commercial mill next door where you can watch the operations from a viewing platform. There's a cafe on site, along with a gift shop selling snugly woollen blankets.

The museum is positioned in verdant countryside at Drefach Felindre, 3.5 miles east of Newcastle Emlyn, signposted from the A484.