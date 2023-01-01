National Coracle Centre

Once a common sight on Welsh rivers, coracles are small, lightweight, round fishing boats. Housed in a 17th-century flour mill, this museum showcases a collection of coracles and similar vessels from around the world, and includes exhibits and demonstrations showing how these fragile craft were made and used. If you're wondering what one looks like but don't fancy paying the admission, there's one attached to the wall of the 16th-century White Hart Tavern across the road.