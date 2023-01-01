Castell Newydd Emlyn

Perched above a languid loop in the River Teifi, this ruined fortress holds the distinction of being the first stone castle to be built by a Welshman. Dating from around 1240, it was captured by Owain Glyndŵr in 1403 and then thoroughly trashed in 1648 during the Civil War. Now only the remains of the gatehouse are still standing.

Local legend has it that an English soldier killed the last-ever dragon here. This story is commemorated in the 'Spirit of the Dragon', a large throne-like wooden seat set within a mosaic behind the castle, and in plaques in the pretty riverside park below.