Anglesey's treacherous east coast has claimed numerous ships over the centuries, perhaps most famously the Royal Charter in 1859, which took 460 lives and £360,000 of gold. This little centre is devoted to the brave souls of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), including Richard Evans (1905–2001), who rescued 281 people in his 49 years stationed here; his statue stands outside, as does a schedule of lifeboat launches.