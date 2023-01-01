Din Lligwy

In the 4th century, during the relative stability of the lengthy Roman occupation, local farmers built a small fortified settlement here consisting of stone buildings behind a large stone wall. All that remains are the foundations, but it's enough to give a good sense of the layout of the site. Nearby, across the fields, stands the photogenic remains of a 12th-century chapel. Follow the country lane marked 'Ancient Monument' near the roundabout before Moelfre to find the car park.