Craggy, lichen-spotted Manorbier Castle was the birthplace of Giraldus Cambrensis (Gerald of Wales; 1146–1223), one of the country's greatest scholars and patriots. The 12th- to 19th-century castle buildings are grouped around a pretty garden. If they look familiar, it may be because they starred in the 2003 film I Capture the Castle.

Medieval music plays in the Great Hall and there's a murky dungeon, a smuggler's secret passage and a tableaux of wax figures in period costume – apparently rejects from Madame Tussauds in London.