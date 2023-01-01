A fascinating view over the salt marshes awaits at this partly ruined late medieval castle, built in the 13th and 14th centuries. Grouped around a courtyard, it functioned more as a fortified manor house than a serious military installation. An exhibition room inside one of the towers has interesting displays on Gower history. It sits on a farm famous for its Gower salt-marsh lamb, much beloved by top chefs and sold at the little farm shop.

The castle is located just past Llanrhidian, on the road to Llanmadoc.