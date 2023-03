There are neolithic burial mounds scattered all around Wales, but many have been completely stripped of their earthen covering by over-enthusiastic archaeologists and left as a stone shell. What makes Bryn Celli Ddu fascinating is that it's relatively intact; you can enter the barrow and pass into a stone-lined burial chamber that was used as a communal grave 5000 years ago.

To find it, follow the signpost off the A4080 down the country lane to the marked car park.