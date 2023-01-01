This excellent aquarium introduces you to the denizens of the local waters: from lobster and cuckoo wrasse to tiny brine shrimp and Picasso-painting-like flatfish. Designers have gone to great pains to imitate different environments, such as quayside and shipwrecks; tidal waves crash into the glass tank that simulates life in a tidal pool. A crowning touch is a life-sized model of a basking shark – the second-largest fish in the world. Conger eel or shark feedings are held daily.

There are plenty of less educational distractions too – a bouncy 'octocastle', playground, shop and cafe. Head south along the A4080 from Llanfair PG towards Brynsiencyn and follow the signs for Anglesey Sea Zoo.