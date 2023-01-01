Llanelli Wetland Centre

Covering 97 hectares on the northern shore of the Burry Inlet, across from the Gower Peninsula, this is one of Wales' most important habitats for waders and waterfowl. Winter is the most spectacular season, when up to 60,000 birds converge on the salt marsh and mudflats. There are plenty of hides and observation points, and you can hire binoculars (£5) if you don't have your own.

Species include oystercatchers, greylag geese, gadwalls, widgeons, teals and black-tailed godwits. The big attraction for birdwatchers is the resident population of little egret, whose numbers have increased from a solitary pair in 1995 to around 400. Flashiest of all are the resident flock of nearly fluorescent pink Caribbean flamingos.

There's always plenty on for kids during the school holidays. Late spring's Duckling Days are filled with downy cuteness, while during the summer holidays there are canoes and bikes to borrow.

Approaching from the southeast, take the A484 and turn left onto the B4304. The centre's a 2.5-mile walk from Llanelli train station.