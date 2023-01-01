Conwy Nature Reserve

Christmas for twitchers, this Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) sanctuary on the lovely Conwy estuary is home to lapwings, sedge warblers, shelducks and the superbly named black-tailed godwit. Hides and wheelchair-accessible trails make for good going, while guided bird-spotting and family activities such as wildlife bingo keep interest levels high. There's a cafe (open 10am to 4pm) and easy access along the A456 from Llandudno Junction.