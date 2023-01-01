Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw

A diverse collection of work by contemporary Welsh artists – all available for purchase – is only part of the attraction of Wales's oldest gallery. It's worth visiting just to gape at the flamboyant Victorian Gothic mansion it's housed in, with its exposed beams and stained glass. One room is devoted to the history of the house and a collection of porcelain. The two carved stones in the foyer date from the 5th or 6th century.

The grounds – planted with rare and exotic species and threaded by paths rolling down to National Trust–owned Llandbedrog beach – are a draw in themselves. Then there's a four-bedroom self-catering apartment in the rear of the mansion; an outdoor amphitheatre with regular music and theatre in summer; and a very decent cafe, serving panini, wraps and cakes. Plas Glyn-y-Weddw is 3 miles from Abersoch and 4 miles west of Pwllheli.