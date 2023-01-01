St Winefride's Well

Marking the site at which St Winefride was supposedly martyred (and revived by her uncle, St Bueno) is the holy well which gave the town its name. It's been a place of pilgrimage since Winefride's death in the 7th century, and curative bathing is recorded here from the 12th century. Henry V made the pilgrimage after his victory at Agincourt and Princess Victoria visited in 1828. The vaulted stone shrine and star-shaped well basin were built some time before 1509.

Modern-day pilgrims still take the waters, bathing in the holy well at designated times before attending one of the pilgrims' Masses and stocking up on vials of holy water. The site is packed in June for the National Catholic Pilgrimage. The Victorian Custodian’s House has been restored as a library and museum, documenting the history of the well and its pilgrims. It's open noon to 4pm Wednesdays and weekends from April to September.