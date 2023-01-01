Kidwelly Castle

Rising above a narrow waterway dotted with gliding swans, this forbidding grey eminence was founded by the Normans in 1106, but most of the system of towers and curtain walls was built in the 13th century in reaction to Welsh uprisings. If it looks at all familiar, that may be because it featured in the opening scene of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The castle is located in the small town of Kidwelly, 8 miles northwest of Llanelli at the mouth of the River Gwendraeth Fach. Buses and trains head to Kidwelly from both Llanelli and Carmarthen.