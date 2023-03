The cone-shaped pinnacle of Sugar Loaf (596m) is a 4½-mile round trip from the Mynydd Llanwenarth viewpoint car park. Take the middle track that follows a stone wall, skirts a wood and climbs steeply uphill, turning right to bisect a grassy ridge before a final steep summit scramble. The descent route flanks the head of the valley.

To reach the car park, head west from Abergavenny on the A40. At the edge of town turn right for Sugarloaf Vineyards, then go left at the next two junctions.