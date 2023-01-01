The supremely flouncy and fascinating Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture is a surprise find in this tiny village. Occupying a former squash court, it's a glorious celebration of the beautiful, frivolous, and humorous, including the huge, glittering Cosmic Egg and a larger-than-life portrayal of fashion designer Zandra Rhodes. Logan has been running the Alternative Miss World contest since 1972 ('a parade of freaks, fops, show-offs and drag queens') and the museum contains many relics of the shows.