Nearly 200 hectares of sublime, picturesque grounds await at Hafod Estate, a lovely Georgian park not far from Devil's Bridge. Five walks of between 1 mile and 4 miles weave around the landscape, showing off its different aspects. Open all year round, and free to access, Hafod is off the B4574 between Pontrhydygroes and Cwmystwyth; park at the church and walk from there.