Low tide on the beach at Borth, 7 miles north of Aberystwyth, exposes the gnarled stumps of a prehistoric forest linked in local lore to the 'drowned kingdom' of Cantre’r Gwaelod. In 2014 the Forest of Borth, swallowed by the waves 4500 years ago, was resurrected when ferocious storms swept away thousands of tons of sand.