Freshwater West

Wild and windblown, this 2-mile strand of golden sand and silver shingle backed by acres of dunes is Wales' best surf beach, sitting wide open to the Atlantic rollers. But beware – although it's great for surfing, big waves, powerful rips and quicksand make it dangerous for swimming. Lifeguards patrol the beach from mid-June to August; swim only between the flags.

If it looks familiar, it may be because it was the setting for Dobby's sad demise in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Keys scenes from Ridley Scott's Robin Hood were also filmed here.