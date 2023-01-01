Ho Chi Minh Pilgrimage Spots

Ho Chi Minh’s birthplace in Hoang Tru, and the village of Kim Lien, where he spent some of his formative years, are 14km west of Vinh. Although these are popular pilgrimage spots for the party faithful, there’s little to see other than recreated houses of bamboo and palm leaves, dressed (barely) with a few pieces of furniture. From Vinh, xe om drivers charge around 150,000d (including waiting time), and taxis ask around 300,000d.

Not far from the Kim Lien house – around 2km from Hoang Tru – is a shrine-like museum, and a shop with Ho memorabilia. No English-language information is at either site.