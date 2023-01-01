Kh’leang Pagoda

This mottled gold pagoda could have been transported straight from Cambodia. Originally built from bamboo in 1533, it had a complete concrete rebuild in 1905. Several monks reside in the pagoda, which also serves as a base for over 150 novices who come from around the Mekong Delta to study at Soc Trang’s College of Buddhist Education across the street.

There's a small but absorbing museum (open 8am to 5pm) across from the pagoda, dedicated to Vietnam's Khmer minority. Seven religious festivals are held at the pagoda every year, drawing people from outlying areas of the province.