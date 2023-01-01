U-Minh Forest

Bordered by Ca Mau, the largest mangrove forest beyond the Amazon basin covers 1000 sq km. Home to endangered mammals, including the hairy-nosed otter and the fishing cat, and 187 bird species, the forest was a hideout for the VC during the American War. Thirty-minute boat trips around the forest cost 140,000d.

Ca Mau Tourism (www.camautourism.vn) arranges all-day boat tours (US$180), but you can get a speedboat to Thu Bay (two hours), then a motorbike to the entrance for 90,000d.

During the American War, the Americans tried to flush out the VC with chemical defoliation, which caused enormous damage to the forests. The heavy rainfall slowly washed the dioxin out to sea and the forest is returning. Many eucalyptus trees have also been planted here because they have proved to be relatively dioxin-resistant.

Unfortunately today the mangrove forests are being further damaged by clearing for shrimp-farming ponds, charcoal production and woodchipping, although the government has tried to limit these activities. In 2002 an area of 80 sq km was preserved as U Minh Thuong (Upper U-Minh) National Park. Fires are also a problem so the forest is closed from March to May to conduct fire prevention activities.