Bac Lieu Bird Sanctuary

This bird sanctuary is notable for its 50-odd species of birds, including a large population of white herons. Bird populations peak in the rainy season – approximately May to October – and the birds nest until about January.

Guides should be hired at the sanctuary entrance; little English is spoken. The Bac Lieu Tourist office also arranges transport and guides.

The town of Bac Lieu is on the bus route between Soc Trang and Ca Mau; the sanctuary is 6km southwest of Bac Lieu.

The visit includes an electric-golf-buggy ride around the perimeter of the sanctuary, and guides stop at viewing towers and observation posts along the way. Bring your own binoculars. The guides aren’t supposed to receive money, so tip them discreetly.