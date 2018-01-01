Welcome to Dong Ha
Top experiences in Dong Ha
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Dong Ha activities
Vietnam DMZ Day Trip from Hue
You will be picked up in Hue by your driver and head north on Highway One toward Dong Ha. You will pick up a local guide in Dong Ha, the former headquarters of the elements of the U.S Marines and head west on Route 9. The first stop is the Rockpile, a look-out of the U.S Marine Corps, visit Van Kieu ethnic minorities people in the Central of Vietnam. Continue to Khe Sanh village, visit Khe Sanh Combat Base. Lunch in Dong Ha. After lunch, head north to visit the Hien Luong Bridge over the Ben Hai river at the middle of the DMZ ( Demilitarized Zone ). This is the river that was the only true physical demarcation between North and South Vietnam . Continue to the Vinh Moc tunnels which was the refuge of some 400 North Vietnamese inhabitants during the bombing operation “ Rolling Thunder .“ At the end of the tour, you will be driven back to Hue.
2 days: Hoi An - Hue - DMZ Historical Tour
Day 1: (L,D) 7.00 Pick up at your hotel in Hoi An or Da Nang, start this DMZ tour to depart to Dong Ha town, have short break and relax. First stop to visit the Rockpile, Dakrong Bridge, Ho Chi Minh trails on the way to to Khe Sanh combat base – one of the violent battles in Quang Tri, one US base fell under attack in early 1968. You’ll also see the remaining of an old airfield. Visit the museum of Ta Con airport to see the things in nature of the fierce war, and how hard Quang Tri people fight against the enemy. Have lunch at restaurant in Dong Ha town. Afternoon, continue along the highway 1, you also learn about the history of old citadel of Quang Tri, Church of La Vang, stop at Hien Luong Bridge, Ben Hai River – which marked the former border between North and South Vietnam from 1954 to 1972. Next stop to visit Vinh Moc tunnels – a network of tunnels built by villagers seeking shelter from bombings during the American War, this is the place where an entire village lived and fought for two and a half years. We finish this DMZ at hotel in Hue around 8.30pm. Dinner in HueOvernight in Hue, RelaxBreakfast at the Hotel Day 2: (B,L) 830 am Our guide will come to meet you at hotel and depart to visit the Citadel, a walled fortress and palace in the city of Hue, the former imperial capital of Viet Nam with the Forbidden Purple City. Afterthat visit some attractions such as Thien Mu Pagoda, the first pagoda of Viet Nam, next to one of King tombs, royal tomb of Nguyễn Dynasty. Have lunch at local Restaurant Come back by Hai Van pass and the scenic fishing village of Lang Co, then continuing on our way to Hoi An. Finish tour at 3pm
Vietnam Adventure 15 days 14 nights
Day 1: Hanoi - Ninh Binh (L/D) We depart from Hanoi at 7:30am and head South West to Trang An, After enjoying a delicious lunch before boarding the overnight train to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Day 2: Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park (B/L) Our first stop is Eight Lady Cave. After lunch we visit the awesome Dark Cave by zipline, kayaks. Day 3: Phong Nha (B/L) Today is free for you to cycle around & explore the town. Day 4: Vinh Moc Tunnel (B/L) Visit Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After lunch we will visit the Mine Action Visitors Centre in Dong Ha. After this you will arrive in Hue. Day 5: Thien Mu Pagoda - Beach (B/L) Standing seven storeys high, Thien Mu is the tallest pagoda in Vietnam. Day 6: Hai Van Pass (B/L) Depart Hue in the morning as ride motorbikes all the way to Hoi An. The journey then heads South to take in some breathtaking views as we ascend the famous Hai Van Pass. Day 7: Hoi An Old Quarter (B) Here you will take a leisurely bicycle ride. Day 8: Hoi An Free (B) Take a fight to Buon Ma Thuot from Da Nang. Overnight at hotel. Day 9: Buon Ma Thuot (B/L/D) Exploring Buon Ma Thuot, There will be a lunch stop at Vietnam’s biggest National Park, Yok Don which next to the Cambodian border and check out the local village which we call home for the night. Day 10: Yok Don National Park - Da Lat (B/L) After breakfast we head back to Buon Ma Thuot to enjoy a local specialty lunch before boarding our mini-bus to Da Lat. Day 11: Adventure Da Lat (B/L) Through the Da Lat countryside. Sit down for a local dinner in Da Lat and enjoy the town. Day 12: Da Lat - Mui Ne (B/L) This provides plenty of opportunity to coast downhill on a bicycle on secondary roads. The more time in the saddle, the more we earn our beers around the pool this evening in Mui Ne. Day 13: Mui Ne - Ho Chi Minh City (B/L) A lazy morning with breakfast around the pool is welcomed before we head out to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 14: Mekong Delta (B/L) We head for the Mekong Delta, After lunch we take rowboats then returning to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 15: Ho Chi Minh City Departure (B) There are no activities planned for the final day so you’re able to continue the rest of your journey at any time.
Adventures from Hanoi to Hoian 7 days 6 nights
Day 1: Hanoi - Ninh Binh (L/D) We depart from Hanoi at 7:30am and head South West to Trang An. After enjoying a delicious lunch, we will take a boat up the beautiful river fed by natural springs and through caves that cut their way through amazing limestone karst mountains to visit an Ancient 10th Century pagoda and temple. We will have dinner and a shower in central Ninh Binh town before boarding the overnight train to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Day 2: Phong Nha Ke bang National Park (B/L) Our first stop is Eight Lady Cave. The site where eight women who were working on Route 20 highway died from a bomb attack that caused a massive rock to seal off the exit trapping them inside. After lunch we visit the awesome Dark Cave by zipline or for the slightly less adventurous, kayaks. Day 3: Phong Nha (B/L) After an activity packed day yesterday, today is free for you to cycle around & explore the town, check out the local life by the river or just chill out. We will take you on a short but bumpy ride through the villages to homestay. Day 4: Vinh Moc Tunnel (B/L) Visit Vinh Moc, the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After lunch we will visit the Mine Action Visitors Centre in Dong Ha. This centre looks at the effects of the war that still happens today, even after hostilities ended in 1975. After this you will arrive in Hue, a relaxing night in or hitting the town! Overnight in a hotel. Day 5: Thien Mu Pagoda - Beach (B/L) Standing seven storeys high, Thien Mu is the tallest pagoda in Vietnam. Built in 1601, this pagoda is rich in history and is a very important Buddhist site. Pat the stone turtle on his head for good luck. Hop back on the bus and we head to the local beach to enjoy some lunch and some cocktails as we swim and enjoy the sunset… This spot is a real hidden gem! Day 6: Hai Van Pass (B/L) Depart Hue in the morning as ride motorbikes all the way to Hoi An. With many stops along the way, taking in beautiful beaches, coastline and the breathtaking Elephant Springs. The journey then heads South to take in some breathtaking views as we ascend the famous Hai Van Pass. This road, made famous by the Top Gear motoring programme is a site not to be missed. Day 7: Hoi An Old Quarter (B) Here you will take a leisurely bicycle ride through the picturesque bamboo groves and take a traditional basket boat ride that includes some crab fishing. Finish up with a fresh coconut by the side of the river. Finish the trip with some free time to explore the Old Town’s thousands of tailor shops, art galleries and riverside market or simply kick back on the beach. The trip end!
Private Day Tour Danang - DMZ - Danang
Your driver and tour guide will meet you at hotel lobby in Danang City. Heading to the North on Highway One toward Dong Ha, stop at sites along the way, such as Hai Van Pass, Lang Co Beach. Continue to Dong Ha, the former headquarters of the elements of the U.S Marines, head west on Route 9. On the way you can see Rockpile, a look-out of the U.S Marine Corps, where Van Kieu ethnic minorities people in the Central of Vietnam. Continue to Dong Ha. Lunch in Dong Ha with your own cost. After lunch, head north to visit the Hien Luong Bridge over the Ben Hai River at the middle of the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone), the river that was the only true physical demarcation between North and South Vietnam . Continue to Vinh Moc Tunnels, the refuge of some 400 north Vietnamese inhabitants during the bombing operation “ Rolling Thunder “. Back to Danang.
Hue to DMZ tour - Vinh Moc tunnel history Vietnam War
The DMZ lay at the 17th parallel and was created by an agreement known as the Geneva Agreement. In reality, the DMZ extended 10 km on either side of the Ben Hai River and ran west to east from the Laotian border to the South China Sea. The DMZ was breached by the North Vietnamese Army when they constructed the Ho Chi Minh Trail that allowed for the transport of troops and supplies to the National Liberation Front in the south. The U.S, in an attempt to stop the flow of troops and supplies, built a series of fire bases including Camp Carroll, Fuller, The Rockpile, Con Tien, Vandergrift, Khe Sanh Combat Base, Lang Vei Special Forces Camp…. along Route 9, about six miles south of and parallel to the DMZ. That series of bases became known as the “McNamara Line,” so named for Robert S. McNamara”, then U.S. secretary of defence. Some of the war's fiercest fighting and bloodiest battles occurred along that line. Such areas as Khe Sanh, Con Tien, Hamburger Hill… are forever etched into the minds of the soldiers who fought there and survived.Pick-up in Hue at 9am, head north on Highway One toward Dong Ha, stop at sites along the way, such as Highway of Horror, Quang Tri Citadel, the Ai Tu Airfield. Continue to Dong Ha, the former headquarters of the elements of the U.S Marines, head west on Route 9. The first stop is the Rockpile, a look-out of the U.S Marine Corps, visit Van Kieu ethnic minorities people in the Central of Vietnam. Continue to Khe Sanh village, visit Khe Sanh Combat Base. Lunch in Dong Ha. After lunch, head north to visit the Hien Luong Bridge over the Ben Hai river at the middle of the DMZ ( Demilitarized Zone ), the river that was the only true physical demarcation between North and South Vietnam . Continue to Vinh Moc tunnels, the refuge of some 400 north Vietnamese inhabitants during the bombing operation “ Rolling Thunder “. Back to Hue. End of the trip.