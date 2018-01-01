Adventures from Hanoi to Hoian 7 days 6 nights

Day 1: Hanoi - Ninh Binh (L/D) We depart from Hanoi at 7:30am and head South West to Trang An. After enjoying a delicious lunch, we will take a boat up the beautiful river fed by natural springs and through caves that cut their way through amazing limestone karst mountains to visit an Ancient 10th Century pagoda and temple. We will have dinner and a shower in central Ninh Binh town before boarding the overnight train to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Day 2: Phong Nha Ke bang National Park (B/L) Our first stop is Eight Lady Cave. The site where eight women who were working on Route 20 highway died from a bomb attack that caused a massive rock to seal off the exit trapping them inside. After lunch we visit the awesome Dark Cave by zipline or for the slightly less adventurous, kayaks. Day 3: Phong Nha (B/L) After an activity packed day yesterday, today is free for you to cycle around & explore the town, check out the local life by the river or just chill out. We will take you on a short but bumpy ride through the villages to homestay. Day 4: Vinh Moc Tunnel (B/L) Visit Vinh Moc, the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After lunch we will visit the Mine Action Visitors Centre in Dong Ha. This centre looks at the effects of the war that still happens today, even after hostilities ended in 1975. After this you will arrive in Hue, a relaxing night in or hitting the town! Overnight in a hotel. Day 5: Thien Mu Pagoda - Beach (B/L) Standing seven storeys high, Thien Mu is the tallest pagoda in Vietnam. Built in 1601, this pagoda is rich in history and is a very important Buddhist site. Pat the stone turtle on his head for good luck. Hop back on the bus and we head to the local beach to enjoy some lunch and some cocktails as we swim and enjoy the sunset… This spot is a real hidden gem! Day 6: Hai Van Pass (B/L) Depart Hue in the morning as ride motorbikes all the way to Hoi An. With many stops along the way, taking in beautiful beaches, coastline and the breathtaking Elephant Springs. The journey then heads South to take in some breathtaking views as we ascend the famous Hai Van Pass. This road, made famous by the Top Gear motoring programme is a site not to be missed. Day 7: Hoi An Old Quarter (B) Here you will take a leisurely bicycle ride through the picturesque bamboo groves and take a traditional basket boat ride that includes some crab fishing. Finish up with a fresh coconut by the side of the river. Finish the trip with some free time to explore the Old Town’s thousands of tailor shops, art galleries and riverside market or simply kick back on the beach. The trip end!