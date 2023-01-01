This fishing town is popular with international backpackers for its proximity to the islands of Parque Nacional Mochima. Travelers spend their days island-hopping and their nights drinking beer or merengadas (fruity milkshakes) on the beach - all without breaking the budget.

Although most seaside posadas are esconced by high fences topped with barbed wire - making them look a bit like security compounds - there's still a laid-back atmosphere to the village. Santa Fe's tourism developed thanks to the grassroots initiative of some of its residents, inspired by journalist and writer, José Vivas.