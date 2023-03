The lively waterfront boulevard, Paseo Colón, is the place for a late afternoon or evening promenade. This seafront and beach area comes to life when a gentle breeze sweeps away the heat of the day and kitschy craft stalls open.

Packed with hotels, restaurants, shops and tourist services, there's certainly plenty to do, but it's also a good place to sit under a palm tree gazing at the sunset over offshore islands while the occasional dolphin pod frolics in the distance.