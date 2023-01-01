Complejo Turistico El Morro

This large, modern waterfront complex is one of the most ambitious urban projects ever to be carried out in the country - a 20th century Venezuelan Venice. Set on a coastal stretch of land, the complex is a model residential retreat for stressed-out urbanites, designed and built entirely from scratch.

Crisscrossed by a maze of canals, the residential blocks are complimented by shopping centers, hotels, nightspots, parks and golf courses. On weekends, there are night boat excursions through the canals.