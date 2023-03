Built in 1790 as a residence, this decaying building has graceful facades over both the historic streets Calle de los Lanceros and Calle Bolívar; they’re both next to each other and off the plaza. There isn’t much in the way of artifacts, though there are some interesting paintings, especially that of the slaves overhanging the staircase. Be careful on the second floor – the floor is ready to give way at any moment.