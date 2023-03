This small wooded area, only 16 sq km, is the only remaining lowland forest on the Península de Paraguaná. Amazingly, it provides a habitat for 62% of the plant species of Falcón state and attracts a great variety of birds. It is about 7km west of Pueblo Nuevo. It is run by Infalcosta, a Coro-based institute established in 1995 for the development and conservation of Falcón’s arid coastal areas.