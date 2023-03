Rising high above the city to the peak of El Ávila (2175m), the Teleférico Warairarepano was reopened with fanfare in 2002 after a 25-year hiatus. Built by a German company in 1956, the old teleférico (cable car) line consisted of two routes: the now inoperable 7.5km run from El Ávila down to Macuto on the coast, and the reconstructed 4km run from Maripérez station, next to Av Boyacá in Caracas, to Pico El Ávila (2250m).