Pampatar’s fort, the Castillo de San Carlos Borromeo, is in the center of town, on the waterfront. It was built from 1663 to 1684 on the site of a previous stronghold that was destroyed by European pirates. It’s the best-preserved fort on the island, and a classic example of Spanish military architecture. Check out the 800kg front door (a reproduction). Admission is free but donations are appreciated.