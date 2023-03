Mérida’s famed teleférico, the world’s highest and longest cable-car system, has been being rebuilt for years, with the government promising a series of ever-pushed back reopening dates. When in service, the teleférico runs 12.5km from the bottom station of Barinitas (1577m) in Mérida to the top of Pico Espejo (4765m), covering the ascent in four stages and giving staggering mountain views.