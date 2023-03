Visit the Parque Zoológico Chorros de Milla on the northern outskirts of the city, 4km from the center. Set on a mountain slope along the Río Milla and named after the waterfalls in the park, this small, scenic zoo features a selection of local fauna, including jaguars, condors, anacondas, capybaras, tapirs and capuchin and spider monkeys. Don’t miss walking uphill along the creek to see the waterfalls.